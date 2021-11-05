JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.75.

JD stock opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

