JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

JDSPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDSPY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.22. 179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

