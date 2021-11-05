Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €167.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €158.34 ($186.29).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €149.50 ($175.88) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1 year high of €152.65 ($179.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is €144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €143.37.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.