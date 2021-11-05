Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.90.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $65.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $20,600,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,414,230,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

