Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $5.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $185.87 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $78.59 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

