Jefferies Financial Group Increases Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $115.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PLNT. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.43. 12,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,431. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

