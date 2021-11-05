Jefferies Financial Group Raises Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $55.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.60.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of SHOO opened at $49.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.30. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 308,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.