Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €201.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €182.90 ($215.18).

ETR:SAE opened at €148.10 ($174.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €147.17. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

