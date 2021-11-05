Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €201.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €182.90 ($215.18).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR:SAE opened at €148.10 ($174.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €147.17. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.