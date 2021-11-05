Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Harmonic Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Harmonic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Harmonic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Harmonic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Harmonic by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

