Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Timken Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Timken in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TKR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The Timken has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in The Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in The Timken by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

