Jet2 (LON:JET2) Shares Up 3.3%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,254.50 ($16.39) and last traded at GBX 1,251 ($16.34). Approximately 439,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 790,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,210.50 ($15.82).

JET2 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,223.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,271.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

