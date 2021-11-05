Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Shares Down 2.2%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.24. 164,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,616,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiuzi in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Jiuzi in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiuzi in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

