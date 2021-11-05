JMP Securities Raises Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $180.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DUOL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $158.59 on Wednesday. Duolingo has a one year low of $118.54 and a one year high of $204.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.12.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,522,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,353,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

