JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 147.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of PGEN opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. Precigen has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. Analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,057,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,773,078.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,091,989 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

