John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. Acquires 500 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $11,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PWOD opened at $24.29 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $171.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,426,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 21,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.