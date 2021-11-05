JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €85.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.79 ($106.81).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €88.34 ($103.93) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €80.42. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion and a PE ratio of 38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 12-month high of €97.38 ($114.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

