JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 6,828 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after acquiring an additional 154,571 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 97,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 30.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSGE. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.