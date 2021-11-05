JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 50,000 Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000.

Shares of OOTO stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10. Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

