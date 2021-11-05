JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $435.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.21.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $5.39 on Thursday, hitting $284.00. 80,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,871. Roku has a 52-week low of $207.50 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.70.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Roku by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roku by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

