JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $1,179,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 661.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 158,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBD. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

