JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth $14,737,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 685,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 923.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 276,626 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $3,617,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $2,386,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $594.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.14. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $251,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 558,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.