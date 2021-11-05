JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,946,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,615,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,652,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

In other TuSimple news, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

Shares of TSP opened at $39.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.