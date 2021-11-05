JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Genel Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Genel Energy stock remained flat at $$2.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

