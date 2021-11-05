JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,733 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLG opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CVLG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

