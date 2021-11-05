Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60.

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $31.29. 1,831,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

