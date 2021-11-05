Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 108,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

