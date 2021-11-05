JUST Price Reaches $0.0833 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $188.33 million and $270.27 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0833 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

