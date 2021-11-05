Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%.

KDMN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 49,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.13. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kadmon stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.06% of Kadmon worth $20,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDMN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

