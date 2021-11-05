Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives $272.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

KSU traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,669. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $175.45 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $1,038,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

