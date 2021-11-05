Karin Eastham Sells 4,400 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 131,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,061,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,327,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

