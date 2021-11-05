Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $154.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $160.46. 96 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,830. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $91.04 and a one year high of $161.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.68.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul bought 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.63 per share, for a total transaction of $124,960.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,819,550. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

