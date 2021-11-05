Karura Hits One Day Volume of $4.38 Million (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Karura has a total market capitalization of $136.16 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Karura has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can now be purchased for about $7.43 or 0.00012147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00085106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00082059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00103385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,222.04 or 1.01662090 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.77 or 0.07311149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022574 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,314,791 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

