Kava (KAVA) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Kava has a market cap of $580.44 million and $37.39 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $5.77 or 0.00009457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00122025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.38 or 0.00512156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00056505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 149,801,497 coins and its circulating supply is 100,625,000 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.