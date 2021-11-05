Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

