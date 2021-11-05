Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Shares of KW opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 335.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

