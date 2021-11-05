Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 23201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 406,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 59,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

About Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

