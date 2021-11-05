Kepler Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF)

Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a SEK 135 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of THQQF stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

