Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,416 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

