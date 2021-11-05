KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.21.

NYSE CRL opened at $379.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $427.47 and a 200 day moving average of $387.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $224.06 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,439. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,096,000 after buying an additional 59,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

