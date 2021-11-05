KeyCorp Boosts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $80.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 141.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $2,559,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $53,195.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,050 shares of company stock worth $20,355,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

