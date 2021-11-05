KeyCorp Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $460.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $490.00 to $460.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Roku from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $289.39 on Tuesday. Roku has a 52 week low of $207.50 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.15 and its 200-day moving average is $358.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 176.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

