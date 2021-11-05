KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vimeo in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12).

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vimeo from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vimeo in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $24.49 on Friday. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

