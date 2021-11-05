KeyCorp Increases TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $115.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,057. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,292,444.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,016. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $1,066,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in TechTarget by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TechTarget by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

