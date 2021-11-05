KeyCorp Lowers Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $2,480.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,713.24 on Friday. Cable One has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,871.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,868.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cable One will post 53.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $129,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cable One by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

