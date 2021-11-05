Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of Keyera stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. Keyera has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.