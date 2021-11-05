Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $166,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $186.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.19. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

