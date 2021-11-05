Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) PT Raised to $70.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist from $62.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of KFRC opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. Kforce has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kforce during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Kforce during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Kforce during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

