Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KFRC. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.83. 135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,921. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.24. Kforce has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,625,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

