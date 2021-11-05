KickToken [new] (KICK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.82 Million

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. KickToken [new] has a market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken [new] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KickToken [new] has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00243790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096511 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KickToken [new] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

