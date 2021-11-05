Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $42,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $68.32 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

